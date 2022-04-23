Handy Trading Up 4.9% This Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $98,146.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handy has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.59 or 0.07402763 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.68 or 1.00043480 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

