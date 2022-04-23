Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $67.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HASI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.88.

NYSE HASI opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,142,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 212,239 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,173,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 184,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

