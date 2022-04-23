HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $20.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE:HCA opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day moving average of $248.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $196.22 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

