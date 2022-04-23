Head-To-Head Analysis: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 36Kr and Augmedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $49.71 million 0.66 -$14.06 million ($0.33) -2.58 Augmedix $22.17 million 4.28 -$17.85 million N/A N/A

36Kr has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -28.24% -28.54% -18.18% Augmedix -80.54% -659.07% -59.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 36Kr and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00

36Kr presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 605.88%. Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 165.75%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Augmedix.

Summary

36Kr beats Augmedix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

36Kr Company Profile (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

