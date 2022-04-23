Head-To-Head Survey: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) vs. AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -74.86% -51.58% -9.82% AppLovin 1.23% 2.43% 0.76%

This table compares Eventbrite and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $187.13 million 5.92 -$139.08 million ($1.49) -7.62 AppLovin $2.79 billion 5.52 $35.45 million $0.07 588.80

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00 AppLovin 0 1 14 0 2.93

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.78%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $100.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.87%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Summary

AppLovin beats Eventbrite on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

