HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.92 ($82.71).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €36.72 ($39.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.47. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($104.84).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.