Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 68,638 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

