Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.
NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
