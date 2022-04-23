Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) PT Raised to €1,624.00 at Societe Generale

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,145.77.

Shares of HESAY opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.70. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $115.55 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.4578 dividend. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

