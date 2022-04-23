Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 156.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

