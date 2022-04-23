Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

SCHW stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

