Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,500 FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $2,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $72.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.