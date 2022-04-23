Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,700 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

