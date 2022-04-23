Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,800 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

