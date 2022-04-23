Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,158,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,325,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,894,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of BHC opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

