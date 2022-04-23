Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 251,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,311,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.86 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

