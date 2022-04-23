Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 251,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

CPG opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.