Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $571.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $365.29 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

