Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in UFP Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

