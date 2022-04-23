Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TWM opened at $16.08 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

