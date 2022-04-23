Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

