Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $500.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $277.29 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.