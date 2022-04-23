Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

