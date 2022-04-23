Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 323,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 257,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 230,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 600,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.98 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.