Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 285,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 66,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $500.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $277.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

