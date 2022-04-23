Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

