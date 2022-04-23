Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

