Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in GMS by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GMS by 2,218.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GMS by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,657 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GMS by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

NYSE GMS opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.98. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

