Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,544,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 174,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,571,000 after purchasing an additional 83,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

