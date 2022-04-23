Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 170,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. TowneBank has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

