Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,636 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FONAR were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FONR shares. TheStreet raised FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FONAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. FONAR Co. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

