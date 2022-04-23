Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $960,000 Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $27.99 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $188,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

