Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Hilltop stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 1,346,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

Get Hilltop alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 304,180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hilltop by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 140,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.