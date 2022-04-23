Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

HTH opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

