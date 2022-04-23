Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will report sales of $90.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.45 million. Hims & Hers Health reported sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $377.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $377.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $456.06 million, with estimates ranging from $441.09 million to $479.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

HIMS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. 1,111,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.18. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

