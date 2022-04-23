Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,067

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.99) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.31) to GBX 1,159 ($15.08) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.79) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.80) to GBX 850 ($11.06) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,014.43 ($13.20).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 914.60 ($11.90) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 934.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 897.67. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($194,587.30). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($18,640.88).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

