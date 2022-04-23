Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,306. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 99,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

