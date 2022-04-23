Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 814,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

