Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 11,564 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,179 shares of company stock valued at $274,648. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

