Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $53.58. 1,891,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.