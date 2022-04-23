Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of HHC opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

