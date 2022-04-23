Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.66. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,313,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after buying an additional 292,573 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,856,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,932,000 after buying an additional 216,571 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.