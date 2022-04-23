Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.96 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,313,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 292,573 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.