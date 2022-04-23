Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $484.55.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $444.48 on Wednesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.