Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Tops $1.58 Billion

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $39,622.68 or 0.99682177 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $513,326.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07409510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.35 or 1.00078828 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

