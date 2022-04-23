Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $438.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on H shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 77,377 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $9,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

