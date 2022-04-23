Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB cut Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.96.

H opened at C$35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.99. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$35.87. The company has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.6909474 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

