IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Shares of IAC opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

