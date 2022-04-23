ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04. 1,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Get ICC alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. ICC comprises approximately 2.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 7.48% of ICC worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.