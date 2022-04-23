Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

NYSE ITW traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.35. 906,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,359. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

