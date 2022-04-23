Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.38.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

IMO traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $48.18. 540,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,943. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

